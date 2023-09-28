According to BlockBeats: France, Singapore, and Switzerland have successfully wrapped up a series of tests for "wholesale" central bank digital currency (CBDC). This crucial development marks an important milestone as more countries explore the potential utilization of digital currencies within their centralized financial infrastructures.

The "wholesale" aspect of these trials indicates that the testing phases were conducted between financial institutions, rather than with the general public. This move serves as a critical step in the larger picture of bringing about a shift from traditional fiat currencies to digital counterparts in the economy.

The successful completion of these tests by France, Singapore and Switzerland could potentially pave the way for other countries interested in launching their own CBDCs. More details about the results and implications from these trials are eagerly awaited in the financial technology space.