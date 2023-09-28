According to BlockBeats: Zhang Yufeng, a graduate of Shenzhen University, has notably gifted RMB 50 million to his alma mater just a year after finishing his undergraduate degree. The gift was confirmed on September 28th by BlockBeats. A former employee of crypto trading platform FTX, Yufeng is now a partner at Singaporean hedge fund ABD Venture, where he specializes in alternative asset investment and trading, notably cryptocurrencies.

While still a senior at university in June 2022, Yufeng delivered a lecture entitled "The Innovative Entrepreneurial Road to Financial Freedom by National Trade Major Senior Student Zhang Yufeng". The young trader's fortunes reportedly took off in early 2021 when he engaged with cryptocurrencies, rapidly ascending into the top 100 FTX traders within a year. This success in trading cryptocurrencies led to him joining the FTX trading department after a meeting with SBF, the founder of FTX.

