In a recent tweet, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, shed light on some critical details regarding the ongoing integration between Binance and CommEx. CZ highlighted that users migrating with their funds from Binance to CommEx are facilitated through seamless crypto transfers, with some transactions currently observed being remnants from the integration testing process. Moreover, CZ welcomed any potential move for former Binance CIS team members to join the CommEx team, stating that it's a positive move.

In his update, CZ also detailed that CommEx has adopted similar designs, APIs, and other features akin to Binance to ensure a smooth user experience. Reflecting on regulatory compliance, CZ emphasized that CommEx excludes service provision to U.S. and European Union users, with IP and KYC blocks in place — a term present in their deal agreement. Lastly, in an effort to debunk speculation, CZ firmly stated he does not hold the position of UBO (Ultimate Beneficial Owner) or own any shares in CommEx. Unlike some business deals featuring buy-back options, as seen in companies such as Mercedes, McDonald's, and Nissan in their Russian sell-off deals, Binance's agreement with CommEx has no such provision.