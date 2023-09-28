Following Paysafe's recent decision to cease processing Euro deposits for Binance users, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance, has swiftly addressed the issue. CZ shared in a recent message that Binance is actively working on launching alternative lawful channels to facilitate fiat transactions for Paysafe users in the nearest time possible.

This swift response from Binance's leadership arises from an unexpected move by the digital payment platform Paysafe, who unilaterally decided to stop handling Euro deposits for Binance users. This decision by Paysafe made necessary the creation of alternate channels for fiat transactions to ensure that Binance's users can continue to conduct their trades smoothly.

CZ's reassurance about the soon-to-be-launched alternative channels highlights Binance's commitment to providing a seamless and uninterrupted service to its users, despite unexpected alterations in the financial landscape. Further details or a specific timeline for launching these alternative channels are expected to follow soon.