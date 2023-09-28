According to BlockBeats: Ethereum's infrastructure service provider, Blocknative, has announced the discontinuation of its MEV (Miner Extractable Value) boost relay service due to economic inefficiency, according to a recent report from Blockworks on September 28. Following this, concerns regarding an increasing centralization in the Ethereum network have surged.

Blocknative's decision to withdraw its MEV-boost service, which was utilized in creating 93% of Ethereum blocks in the past two weeks, has left only four active relays on the network. These relays, crucial to Ethereum's transaction settlement, no longer pose profitability for operators as they do not charge service fees. This setback highlights a critical concern around the centralization of Ethereum relays, intensifying fears that a small group of entities could potentially control a large portion of the network.

Alarmingly, the latest data illustrates that five entities are responsible for 98% of MEV-boosted transactions. If economic incentives aren't effectively addressed soon, this condition could further accentuate the issue of centralized relaying in the Ethereum network. The broader implications of this situation for the Ethereum’s infrastructure and its users remain to be seen.