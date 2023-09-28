According to Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst fro Bloomberg: BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm, is launching a new product dubbed $BALI. This new offering is being compared to the blockbuster $JEPI, which boasts nearly $30 billion in assets, establishing an alluring precedent for the latest addition.

The newly launched $BALI is seen as an McDowell-ish version of $JEPI, effectively managing to mirror the latter's impressive asset portfolio. Intriguingly, $BALI also matches $JEPI in terms of fee structure, charging a similar 35 basis points. BlackRock's move radiates promising prospects that could see $BALI amplifying its financial resonance following in the steps of $JEPI.

