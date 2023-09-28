Bitget Wallet is capitalizing on the recent launch of the opBNB mainnet and has seamlessly integrated its advantages. This move sees us join an ever-growing community of projects levelling up by adopting our Layer2 solution.

From September onwards, Bitget Wallet is inviting its users to enjoy opBNB mainnet capabilities including token asset display, transfers, transactions, and DApp interaction, among other features.

OpBNB, an EVM-compatible Layer2 chain based on the Optimism OP Stack, revolutionizes blockchain interactions by making them faster, more accessible, and less costly — a significant step towards making digital asset management more efficient and cost-effective.

We're eagerly looking forward to hearing from our esteemed users as we chart our new course with opBNB. We invite you to share your thoughts on the future opportunities and enhancements that opBNB can bring to Bitget Wallet. Your invaluable feedback will play a crucial role in shaping our roadmap. Join us in the comments section below to help create a user-centric experience on Bitget Wallet!