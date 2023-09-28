Binance is set to boost the financing rate settlement frequency of select USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts from every eight hours to every four hours, effective October 12, 2023. This move is part of Binance's continued effort to provide optimal user experience through regular review and improvement of its product and service offerings.

In addition to this, the capped funding rates for selected USDⓈ-M perpetual contracts will be updated to ± 3% from October 9, 2023. This change will affect all USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts with a maximum leverage that's 25x or below. If a contract's maximum leverage drops to this level or below, the updated capped funding rate will be automatically applied, obviating the need for a separate announcement. Additionally, Binance Futures will carry on with regular funding rate reviews and necessary adjustments.