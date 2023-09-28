The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,112 and $26,850 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,392, up by 0.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, BICO, and LEVER, up by 32%, 27%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: