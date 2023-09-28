The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,112 and $26,850 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,392, up by 0.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, BICO, and LEVER, up by 32%, 27%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1617.47 (+1.33%)

  • BNB: $212.8 (-0.14%)

  • XRP: $0.4993 (-0.18%)

  • ADA: $0.2448 (+0.04%)

  • DOGE: $0.06074 (+0.12%)

  • SOL: $19.14 (+0.90%)

  • TRX: $0.0846 (-0.55%)

  • DOT: $4.014 (+0.02%)

  • MATIC: $0.5078 (-0.04%)

  • LTC: $63.79 (-0.30%)

Top gainers on Binance: