Binance Futures has announced its plan to introduce the USDⓈ-M BICO Perpetual Contract on September 28, 2023, at 12:30 UTC. This new offering will provide users with an opportunity to leverage up to 10x.

BICOUSDT, the USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract's underlying asset, is denominated in BICO. Settlements will be handled in USDT. The tick size of the contract is 0.0001, and the trading platform is operative 24/7.

The Capped Funding Rate is defined by the Clamp (Funding Rate, -1 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 1 * Maintenance Margin Ratio), with a minimum Maintenance Margin Rate set at 3.00%.

Binance Futures' introduction of the new contract investment tool also supports Multi-Assets Mode, contributing to diversity in traders' investment portfolios.



