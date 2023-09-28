Binancians using Paysafe Payment Solutions Limited (Paysafe) will need to adjust their operations due to Paysafe's sudden decision to stop processing EUR deposits for Binance users. In light of this change, Binance advises Paysafe users to convert their EUR balances to USDT before October 31, 2023, at 0:00 (UTC). Although EUR deposits have been suspended, EUR withdrawal to users' bank accounts is still operational.

Several services are expected to experience temporary disruptions due to Paysafe's action. The halted services are as follows:

- As of September 25, 2023, EUR deposits by Paysafe users were suspended.

- From September 28, 2023, 04:00 (UTC), users won't be able to buy or sell crypto with EUR balances.

- Spot trading for EUR pairs along with Spot Trading Bots services on EUR/USDT and EUR/BUSD trading pairs for Paysafe users will be terminated from the same date and time. Open orders related to EUR spot trading will be systematically canceled from 05:00 (UTC) on September 28.

- Binance Convert will restrict to EUR reduce only mode from September 28, 04:00 (UTC), allowing users to sell EUR but preventing new buying or orders.

- Auto-Invest EUR plans for Paysafe users will be paused from September 28, 04:00 (UTC).

Users are reassured that all funds remain secure and other crypto-related services continue unaffected. Binance emphasizes its user centric focus and is actively working to integrate new fiat channels for a smooth crypto experience.