Arkham has unveiled the relaunched points system that allows Arkham VIP members to accrue points through referrals. Members can leverage their exclusive membership links to extend direct invitations to others and nominate additional VIPs through the VIP control panel.

The refreshed system provides detailed tracking for members. They can observe the quantity of their recommendations, nominations, and invitations, along with the total number of Arkham points accrued. This move is expected to incentivize further engagement and incentivize member-to-member interactions on the platform.

