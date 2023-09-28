According to BlockBeats: The Arbitrum community recently commenced a short-term incentive plan aimed at dispensing up to 50 million ARB funds from the DAO treasury to active protocols on Arbitrum. Following the conclusion of the application period for the first round of funding on September 28, a total of 106 projects have submitted applications.

Noteworthy applications came from major projects like GMX, which requested up to 14 million ARB tokens, Lido Finance applied for up to 5 million ARB tokens, Aave sought up to 4 million ARB tokens, and similar applications followed from Radiant Capital, Camelot, Wormhole, Pendle Finance, Curve, and Frax Finance.

The review period for these applications extends from the end of September 28 to October 5. After this period, a voting session will be staged in the following week to decide the allotment of the ARB funds.