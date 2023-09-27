According to Cointelegraph: The Uniswap Foundation, which controls the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap, is seeking on-chain approval to allocate its second batch of funding worth an estimated $62 million. The approval process, set for an October 4 vote, stems from the $74 million decided previously for the Foundation's growth and development.

Once approved, the funds will be directed towards operations and research grants. The Foundation's primary responsibilities include fostering the DEX's core protocol metrics, creating an innovation pipeline, and aligning stakeholders' incentives.

The Uniswap Foundation's developers plan to employ a software development kit for the forthcoming Uniswap v4, besides supporting its subsequent migration. The Foundation already received $17.3 million as the first funding installment toward this objective.

The developers noted that the funding request was split into two phases to allow sufficient time for their legal entity's registration and to gain non-profit 501(c)4 status from the Internal Revenue Service.

In the past year, the Foundation utilized $4.8 million on research grants and $3.15 million on operations. Additionally, it experienced a $1.29 million loss on capital due to the UNI token's market value drop between the initial governance proposal and the receipt of funds. The Uniswap Foundation disclosed plans to disburse $10-$15 million annually from its remaining $53.2 million in grant capital, with the amount slated to increase over time.

