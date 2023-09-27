As mentioned in last week's commentary, borrowing/lending governance tokens were on the move. Aave ($AAVE) soared 20.7%, and Maker ($MKR) was up 15%.

This week, Maker ($MKR) continued the upward trend and gained another 8.9%, trading at $1,423 as of Wednesday, September 27.

One of the reasons that drove up the Maker price was the on-chain swap transactions showing that several wallets exchanged MKR with ETH in sizable trades. It drew market attention that big whales were changing their investment strategies and allocating more to DeFi governance tokens.

Moonbeam ($GLMR) is the native token of the Moonbeam Network, which is a Polkadot parachain project that focuses on creating a smart contract platform with a user-friendly environment similar to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Moonbeam ($GLMR) gained a lot of attention and surged 32.2% last week as it became a tradable token on the Korean market. The trading volume increased due to the energy of the Korean investors, whose enthusiasm raised the price and increased interest in this token.

Options Market

The above table is the 25-delta skewness table for BTC and ETH options.

Short-term and mid-term BTC and ETH options now have negative skewness, while the skewness in long-term options drops compared to last week’s figures.

The negative skewness indicates that options traders are willing to pay higher premiums for puts to get protection from downside risk rather than buy calls to achieve potential upside reward. Especially in the front-end options, the skewness is deep in the negative territory.

The bearish signals from the skewness table are due to the Federal Reserve’s rate decision made last Wednesday. Although they paused the rate hike in September, the message from the Fed’s dot plot and Powell’s speech after the FOMC meeting alerted the global market that the Federal Reserve would maintain the interest rate at a higher level for a longer period.

The higher-for-longer narrative has put significant pressure on risk assets, including equity markets and crypto assets. The US equity market posted a 4% drop in the S&P 500 index after the FOMC meeting, while BTC dipped 4.58% from $27,300 to $26,230 in the same period.

The above chart shows the trends of implied volatility in BTC options

After the FOMC meeting on September 20, implied volatility decreased across all time horizons of BTC options. This is mainly due to the easing uncertainty of the monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Over the weekend, implied volatility was elevated in front-end options with the concerns about the impending US government shutdown. As the deadline for the government budget approached, and no material improvement in the bipartisan deal in Congress, the uncertainty of the US government shutdown increased.

Our desk believes the bipartisan deal will be reached before the deadline and the US government will get the funding in time. Once the deal is made, we should see the implied volatility ease at the beginning of October and during the China holidays.

Macro at a glance

Last Thursday (2023-09-20) The Bank of England (BoE) maintained the base interest rate at 5.25%, capping a streak of 14 consecutive rate increases. The unexpected pause in the rate hike cycle in September was in response to the lower-than-expected inflation data. By Wednesday (2023-09-27), GBP had fallen from 1.2340 to 1.2152. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in September was reported at -13.5, worse than the estimated -0.7 and the previous month’s 12.0, implying that the lagging effect of the Fed’s rate hike is now hitting the US manufacturing sector. US initial jobless claims decreased from 221k to 201k last week, under the forecast of 225k. The US labour market continues to show resilience, and it is anticipated that the country's unemployment rate will remain low.

Last Friday (2023-09-21) The S&P Global Services PMI in September was 50.2, lower than the estimated 50.6 and the previous month’s 50.5. The worse-than-expected PMI reading showed a slowdown in US business activity and a decrease in business owners' confidence in the near-term outlook for the economy. The outlook, coupled with the impending holiday season, points to the US economy slowing down, as anticipated by Federal Reserve officials. As the "higher for longer" narrative persists, the S&P 500 index was down 2.93% and the Nasdaq index was down 3.30% for the week. The US dollar index ($DXY), meanwhile, increased for 10 straight weeks and ended the week at 105.582.

Tuesday (2023-09-26) New building permits issued by the US government were at 1.541 million in August, slightly lower than the estimated 1.543 million and higher than the previous month’s 1.443 million. The US Conference Board's consumer confidence was reported at 103.0, lower than the estimated 105.5 and the previous month’s 108.7. It suggests that US consumer spending may be less robust before the holiday season.

This week we have the following economic data PCE price index Eurozone CPI reading The September 30 deadline for Congress to make a deal to fund the US government to avert a shutdown before the government runs out of money



Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

The above table shows the volume breakdown of our Convert Portal.

Last week, our desk observed more transactions in fiat-to-stablecoin categories. It could suggest that investors are allocating more capital to crypto assets given the current risk backdrop of higher interest rates and global political uncertainty.

Moreover, the stable-to-crypto transactions were higher, suggesting that investors were accumulating crypto assets at a better price while the market trades sideways.

Crypto-to-stablecoin transactions dropped 2.70% from 37.11% to 34.41% during the same period. The demand of investors to cash out decreased

