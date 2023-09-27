Bloomberg's Senior ETF Analyst, Eric Balchunas, has asserted that Ether Futures Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are highly likely to debut in October, citing a 90% probability for the occurrence. Despite the unknown direction of spot trading, this prediction anticipates a flurry of activity in the crypto sector.

The expected roll-out is set to commence with Valkyrie's launch of both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, subsequently followed by over a dozen Ether Futures ETFs. Balchunas predicts a fast-paced competition within the emerging landscape, though with considerably less financial implications than spot trading.

Additional details revealed how VolShares bypassed the SEC to unveil a 2x Bitcoin futures and Ether futures, a discerning move not pieced together until now. This blockchain development news unfolds first on this platform, highlighting the relentless effort of the crypto industry for novel solutions.



