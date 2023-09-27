Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) reassures users of a seamless transition following the company's decision to sell its Russian operations to CommEX. CZ emphasized that all user funds are safeguarded and that the transition process is paramount in their strategic decision.

He noted, "We will do our best to ensure a smooth transition. All user funds are safe." His remarks have provided reassurance to the massive Binance user community concerned about the shift in operations.

In the same communication, CZ also affirmed that benefits for Binance Coin (BNB) holders would remain consistent, with this group continuing to enjoy a substantial 25% discount on trading fees on CommEX. This move is set to maintain the appeal of Binance's native token even after the operational shift.

A prior announcement revealed that Binance reached an agreement to sell all its operations in Russia to CommEX. This transition isn't expected to be instantaneous but carried out over a year to ensure the least disruption to its current Russian user base. The one-year termination process highlights Binance's commitment to its customers, emphasizing user experience and satisfaction.

This strategic move by Binance signals its intention to focus its resources on global markets, with CZ expressing confidence in a strong future for the company's operations in the other 100+ countries.

