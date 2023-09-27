According to Cointelegraph: Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov has significantly slashed his overall debt after settling outstanding loans on the lending platform Aave. The latest financial maneuver from the DeFi protocol founder has curtailed his remaining obligation to $42.7 million across four DeFi platforms - Silo, Fraxlend, Inverse, and Cream.

Recent insights from on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain reveal that Egorov injected 68 million CRV tokens, equivalent to $35.5 million into Silo and borrowed 10.77 million in crvUSD stablecoin over the past two days. Subsequently, he exchanged the crvUSD into Tether to fully offset his Aave debt. Lookonchain further reported that Egorov still has 253.67 million CRV tokens utilized as collateral against his remaining $42.7 million debt.

In a previous August report, Egorov made waves in crypto news with a $100 million DeFi debt, raising caution over potential liquidations and a DeFi meltdown should Curve DAO (CRV) token prices plummet. Recognizing this, Egorov proactively reduced his debt and utilization levels, a timely move given CRV's price dip following Curve's $47 million reentrancy vulnerability hack.