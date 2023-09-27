According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin's (BTC) forward-looking 30-day implied volatility index has surpassed that of Ether (ETH), marking a 20-day consecutively higher streak, as per data from dominant crypto options exchange Deribit. Despite BTC being the world's largest and most liquid digital asset, crypto traders are foreseeing more price fluctuation in BTC compared to ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The spread between Deribit's implied volatility indices for BTC and ETH has stayed negative since 7th Sept, indicating a prevailing expectation of greater BTC price volatility. Implied volatility approximates the price turbulence over a particular period based on options prices.

The negative spread shows traders imply a higher volatility in bitcoin relative to ether. (Amberdata)

Increased macroeconomic risks such as rising U.S. Treasury yields, a strengthened dollar index, potential U.S. government shutdown, and potential deflationary crash in China have fueled this scenario, promoting investment in leading cryptocurrency BTC over riskier assets.

Moreover, anticipation regarding a U.S.-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) continues to keep traders focused on BTC. On the other hand, ETH's appeal has somewhat diminished due to Ethereum’s reduced revenue and a return to inflationary tokenomics.

However, ETH may regain investor attention later this year when the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-4844 is implemented, introducing "proto-danksharding" to the Ethereum blockchain to lower gas fees and boost the number of transactions.

