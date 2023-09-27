According to Cointelegraph: In a recent market development, Bitcoin prices have seen a 2% jump, pushing the value close to $27,000, reigniting hopes of an uptrend for the popular digital asset. This surge came before Wall Street trading, making analysts optimistic about reaching a price target of $30,000 in October.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView indicates the uptick as bulls mark $26,823 on Bitstamp, raising analysts' speculations of Bitcoin crossing the $30,000 mark in the upcoming month. Prominent trader Skew attributes this probable rise to thin overhead resistance, suggesting a breakout could be imminent.

Further supporting the bullish sentiment, on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators also noted an increased activity from a specific class of impactful whales on Bitcoin prices. Furthermore, the recent move above $26,500 invalidated a warning signal related to a daily "death cross," previously laid at the beginning of the week.

Crypto analysts are not foreseeing any major liquidations, with monitoring data from CoinGlass showing modest short liquidations. As at reporting time, Bitcoin was trading around $26,700, with volatility remaining relatively steady. With these emerging positive signals, the crypto market awaits an optimistic October.