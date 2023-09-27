Binance has announced the successful integration of Ethereum (ETH) on its Base network. Effective immediately, deposits for Ethereum on the said network are now open. This marks another significant step in Binance's effort to expand the range of services offered within its platform, increasing the convenience and variety available for its users.
Binance Successfully Integrates Ethereum (ETH) on Base Network, Opens Deposits
2023-09-27 09:09
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
