The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,088 and $26,335 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,285, up by 0.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB, GLMR, and GFT, up by 30%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1596.21 (+0.42%)

  • BNB: $213.1 (+0.28%)

  • XRP: $0.5002 (-0.14%)

  • ADA: $0.2447 (-0.49%)

  • DOGE: $0.06066 (-0.15%)

  • SOL: $18.99 (-1.56%)

  • TRX: $0.08507 (+0.38%)

  • DOT: $4.013 (-0.47%)

  • MATIC: $0.508 (-2.36%)

  • LTC: $63.98 (-0.47%)

Top gainers on Binance: