The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,088 and $26,335 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,285, up by 0.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB, GLMR, and GFT, up by 30%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: