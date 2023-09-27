November 2023 - Ahead of Binance Blockchain Week, Rachel Conlan, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Binance, identified Istanbul as a significant cryptocurrency hub during an interview with CoinDesk Türkiye.

Chatting with Serdar Turan, CoinDesk Türkiye's Editor-in-Chief, Conlan expressed her excitement about the potent crypto potentials in Istanbul. "Turkey is one of the most exciting communities for crypto," she said. When discussing global cryptocurrency penetration rates, Conlan pointed out that while the overall number sits at merely 5%, it is considerably higher in Turkey, hitting 12%.

Conlan, who has been working in the industry for three years, regards the burgeoning crypto and startup ecosystem in Istanbul as an opportunity from which Binance could learn and extract valuable insights to enhance global programs.

She hailed Istanbul as being already a major crypto hub and commended Binance Turkey's accomplishments. "That's really one of the reasons that we chose to host our upcoming Binance Blockchain Week here in November." She envisages the event serving as a critical convergence point for local and international Web3 communities.

Binance's commitment to regulatory compliance was another focal point of the discussion. Conlan emphasized that the company's emphasis on compliance was among the key reasons she joined the leading cryptocurrency exchange. Binance currently boasts 18 global licenses and a team of over 700 compliance officers dedicated to user security, backed by an $80 million investment in infrastructure--a figure she suggested might eventually double.

Conlan additionally opined that greater regulation would further enhance the overall adoption of the industry, thereby fostering a more collaborative and transparent frame of operation within the cryptocurrency sphere.



