According to Cryptopotato: Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with the UAE leading the way, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi), as per a recent report from Chainalysis. The study ranks MENA as the sixth-largest crypto economy among the regions studied by the blockchain analysis firm, accounting for about 7.2% of the global transaction volume between July 2022 and June 2023.

While cryptos mainly serve as a wealth protection mechanism in regions with unstable currencies or high inflation rates, economically stable nations like the UAE invest in digital currencies for innovation and investment purposes.

The report indicates a strong presence in crypto for three MENA nations listed in the top 30 index for 2023: Turkey (12th), Morocco (20th), and Iran (28th). It identifies the UAE as a world crypto hub with a relatively higher percentage of DeFi usage, aided by progressive regulatory frameworks encouraging innovation and consumer safety.

The robust VARA regulatory framework, released in February 2023, provides a significant push to the UAE's crypto sector, offering forward-looking regulatory clarity attractive to many crypto enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. The rulebooks for staking, broker-dealers, advisory services, custodians have been stated as a beneficial feature by Akos Erzse, a Senior Manager for Public Policy at the Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis.

Turkey, with a raw cryptocurrency transaction volume of around $170 billion in the past year, ranks fourth globally. Cryptocurrency use in Turkey seems to serve as a hedge against currency depreciation, safeguarding their savings, unlike in the UAE, where it's driven primarily by a desire for diversified investments.

Despite decreased NFT activity since mid-2022, Chainalysis' report shows Turkey leading the MENA region in web traffic to NFT platforms. Analysts credit retail investors, a significant demographic using cryptocurrencies as an avenue for portfolio diversification, for the growth seen in Saudi Arabia's crypto industry.



