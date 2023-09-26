According to The BlockBeats: The Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission has introduced a new regulatory framework, "Guiding Principles for the Management of Virtual Asset Platforms and Transaction Business Enterprises (VASP)" on September 26. These regulations aim to fortify customer protection measures, amplify transaction transparency, refine asset custody methods, and better manage virtual asset platforms.

The guidelines require virtual asset platforms to enhance their operational transparency and customer protective measures, including the public disclosure of white papers for any assets issued via the platform, establishing mechanisms for fair market transactions, implementing distinct standards for listing and delisting assets, and maintaining separate custody of client and platform assets. Additionally, they must display a commitment towards robust information security, consent to inspections by the Financial Supervisory Commission, and ensure compliance with money laundering prevention laws. These regulatory principles present a significant stride towards a more accountable, secure, and equitable cryptographic asset ecosystem in Taiwan.