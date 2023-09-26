According to Cointelegraph: In Shanghai, China, Bitcoin has gained official recognition as a unique and non-replicable digital asset. This acknowledgement is made by the Shanghai Second Intermediate People's Court and signifies a critical advancement, following a report from another Chinese court earlier in September which identified cryptocurrencies as virtual property, thereby safeguarding them legally.

The court's report, released on September 25, discussed the progression of internet technologies, highlighting Bitcoin's distinctive standing as a unique and irreplaceable digital currency among numerous virtual currencies. The report also emphasized Bitcoin's specific characteristics, such as its relative scarcity, property attributes, scalability, ease of circulation, storage, and usage for payments. It underlined that Bitcoin maintains its global usage despite its decentralised nature and the absence of a managing central authority.

This latest acknowledgment provides a boost to Bitcoin and other digital currencies in China in terms of legal legitimacy. Despite the broad prohibition on cryptocurrencies imposed by China in 2021, legal arguments defining Bitcoin as personal property have received significant support in local Chinese courts.

This recent recognition from a major court in Shanghai contrast with Beijing's generally unfavourable stance towards Bitcoin. However, several Chinese courts over the years have legally recognised Bitcoin and other digital assets as properties subject to legal protection. As mentioned earlier, a report from a People's Court in China asserted that digital assets qualify as legal property and are thus protected by law. This highlights the evolving acceptance and understanding of digital assets in the country's judicial system, despite governmental restrictions.

