According to Certik Alert: The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned an Ethereum wallet tied to Mario Jimenez Castro, identified as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel. The external owned account (EOA) with the address 0x9c2 is now under scrutiny by the U.S. foreign policy arm and is subject to regulatory restrictions and implications. No further details about the extent of the blockchain-related repercussions or the specific actions performed via this wallet have been provided in the announcement.