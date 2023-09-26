According to CryptoSlate: In a recent disclosure that has left the gaming and crypto world buzzing, leaked documents indicate that technology heavyweight, Microsoft, plans to incorporate a crypto wallet into its Xbox game console. According to a report by CryptoSlate, these leaked documents surfaced on the gaming forum ResetEra, providing insight into Xbox's roadmap for May 2022.

While the leaked documents hint at the integration of a crypto wallet, the specific details surrounding this planned integration remain in the dark. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, responded to the leaks, stating, "Our team's work will not be shared in this way because too much has changed and there is too much to be excited about now and in the future." Despite the lack of explicit confirmation, the leaked documents suggest a significant shift in Microsoft's gaming operations, recognizing the growing interest and utility of cryptocurrency in the gaming world.

