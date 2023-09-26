According to The BlockBeats: Following increased scrutiny over Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs), the Japan Crypto Asset Business Association (JCBA) has unveiled a preliminary proposal featuring comprehensive IEO reforms on September 26th. The proposed ideas focus on enhancing the integrity of fundraising via IEOs, securing liquidity, varying the issuance price calculation methods, and improving stable operations.

One of the key changes includes implementing a lock-up system for all IEO stakeholders, such as trading platforms and participants in IEO projects. This novel lock-up system mandates a hold version on selling of at least three months post-participation, a move anticipated to establish a more secure investment landscape within crypto fundraisings. This development is seen as part of Japan's efforts to ensure better regulation and transparency within its evolving cryptocurrency market.