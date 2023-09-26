According to Cointelegraph: Immunefi, a leading blockchain security platform, has rolled out an on-chain bug bounty system, "Vaults". As per a Sept. 26 announcement, the system lets Web3 developers escrow funds on-chain to be used for paying out bug bounties to ethical hackers, known as "white hats".

The platform believes that the Vaults system would incentivise projects to prove to white hats that they have earmarked ample funds for bounty payments, potentially leading to a higher number of top-tier bug reports.

Bug bounties are rewards offered by software developers to hackers who unearth any bugs or exploits in their software. This system allows exploits to be found and addressed before malicious actors, or "black hats", can take advantage of them.

Immunefi's new feature enables projects to transfer their bug bounty funds to a Safe Multisig smart contract, formerly known as a "Gnosis Safe". It gives white hats on-chain confirmation of the funds' availability, ensuring transparency and security. Projects can release the payments to the bug reporter’s wallet once a bug has been submitted and validated.

At the launch of Vaults, Ethereum infrastructure provider, SSV, pledged a $1 million deposit for bug bounties for its software. Ref Finance, a decentralized exchange on the Near network, also adopted the new system. An SSV DAO contributor stated that on-chain bug bounties would contribute to enhanced security for the DAO’s validator services.

In its December 2022 report, Immunefi revealed that it had facilitated payouts of $66 million in bug bounties since its inception. In May, LayerZero announced a $15 million bug bounty through Immunefi.

