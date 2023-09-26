According to CoinDesk: In a recent technical analysis, Ether's (ETH) immediate prospects appear bright as the renowned DeMark indicator flashes a bullish signal. This analysis tool, utilized to identify critical turning points in the market, could indicate significant bullish momentum for Ether.

The Founder of Fairlead Strategies, Katie Stockton, conveyed to clients that DeMARK Analytics' TD Sequential indicator, which has highlighted this positive shift, might enable Ether to maintain its weekly Ichimoku cloud support at $1,580 despite other analyses suggesting a deeper price reduction. "A counter-trend ‘buy’ signal from the daily TD Sequential indicator suggests support [at $1,580] will hold, given the success of other recent ‘red 13’ signals," commented Stockton.

The TD Sequential indicator releases a buy signal once three conditions are fulfilled. It requires nine or more consecutive daily UTC closes below the corresponding closes four days earlier, and the high of any day on or after the eighth day must exceed the low of any day three or more days earlier.

Despite these positive indicators, some analysts are worrying about the relatively stagnant activity on Ethereum, which could depress its native token, Ether. Furthermore, the MACD histogram, another trend strength assessment tool, hints at a potential bearish reversal. Yet, Stockton suggests the MACD's ominous signals will likely be eclipsed by the bullish TD Sequential signal, given its success earlier this year in correctly identifying short-term trend alterations.