According to Cointelegrah: Bitcoin is grappling with maintaining support at $26,000 amid a robust U.S. dollar, which has hit its 10-month peak in 2023. The BTC price trajectory remains uncertain after briefly falling below the $26,000 support line, as per data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The start of the new week saw Bitcoin's sideways weekend trading take a turn for worse, with bulls unable to reclaim the lost ground overnight. An analyst, BaroVirtual, an ambassador for the on-chain data platform Whalemap, indicated that Bitcoin might be forming a bearish right shoulder after failing to breach the local resistance of a descending trend line.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: BaroVirtual/X

A daily chart snapshot shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) reveals a potential head-and-shoulders formation nearing its conclusion. If the formation actualizes, Bitcoin could potentially plunge into the $22,000-$20,000 range.

Simultaneously, a strong U.S. dollar is posing a potential challenge for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) continues to surge, recently touching 106.1 - its highest since November 2022. Historically, a robust dollar has often hindered the performance of risk assets and cryptocurrencies. CEO of crypto rating platform Evai, Matthew Dixon, has noted that the soaring DXY could adversely affect Bitcoin and other risk assets.

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

The ongoing market conditions underscore the importance for Bitcoin to sustain its current levels to prevent further drop towards $20,000, a watermark unseen on the BTC price charts for the last six months.

