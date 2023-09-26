Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Celo (CELO) network upgrade and hard fork.

The upgrade and hard fork are scheduled to take place at block height 21,616,000, roughly estimated at around 17:15 (UTC) on September 26, 2023.

In preparation for the upgrade, Binance will suspend the deposit and withdrawal functionality for the relevant tokens on the Celo network starting from 16:15 (UTC) on the same day. Users are advised to deposit their CELO tokens well in advance to have their operations processed in time before the suspension.

