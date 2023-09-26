Binance has recently announced the successful integration of Maverick Protocol (MAV) on the zkSync Era network. With the integration completed, the leading cryptocurrency exchange now opens deposits and withdrawals for the Maverick Protocol token on the newly supported network.

Users can find their assigned token deposit address within the Deposit Crypto page on the Binance platform. Additionally, the smart contract address for the token on the zkSync Era network has been made available. This move demonstrates Binance's continuous efforts to expand its platform capabilities and offer a wider range of services to its users.

