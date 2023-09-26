The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -1.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,990 and $26,446 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,245, up by 0.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CREAM, LOOM, and STMX, up by 25%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
ETH: $1589.54 (+0.77%)
BNB: $212.5 (+1.67%)
XRP: $0.5008 (+1.15%)
ADA: $0.2459 (+0.49%)
DOGE: $0.06075 (-0.02%)
SOL: $19.29 (-0.92%)
TRX: $0.08474 (+0.69%)
DOT: $4.032 (+0.17%)
MATIC: $0.5203 (+1.56%)
LTC: $64.29 (-0.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
CREAM/BUSD (+25%)
LOOM/BUSD (+21%)
STMX/BUSD (+18%)