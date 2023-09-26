Binance has expanded its offerings by adding VTHO as a new borrowable asset on Cross Margin. Coinciding with this announcement, it has also established a new Cross Margin pair: VTHO/USDT (VeThor Token to Tether).
Binance Introduces VTHO/USDT Cross Margin Pair
2023-09-26 03:33
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
