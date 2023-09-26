Binance Academy has logged a 62% surge in users. Platform data reflects a significant growth in those seeking crypto education in the period between September 2022 and August 2023. Since its inception in 2018, this brings the total number of individuals using the platform to learn about blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies to a remarkable 39 million.

Trending crypto education topics in the current year encapsulate areas such as the Metaverse, Bitcoin, crypto wallets, and candlestick chart analysis. Introductory articles explaining concepts such as trading cryptocurrencies, understanding blockchain technology, and using crypto wallets have emerged as the most popular content. Binance Academy points out that the rising number of individuals seeking crypto education aligns with the global uptrend in crypto adoption.

Interestingly, interest in NFTs seemed to decline, as seen in the decreased platform traffic to NFT-related topics. Simultaneously, an attraction to crypto candlestick charting suggests consistent interest in trading and investment. Additionally, an upswing in Metaverse interest points to the appeal of Metaverse-focused games like Roblox and significant brands such as Nike, Chipotle, Gucci, and Walmart designing their immersive experiences via gaming platform partnerships.

Leading the interest in crypto education on the platform are emerging economies like India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Ukraine, and Indonesia.

"With high inflation and scarce access to traditional finance, people are seeking safeguards for their wealth," remarked Binance co-founder Yi He. "Cryptocurrency is the solution. As people grow hungrier for crypto knowledge to make informed financial choices, the education offered by Binance Academy becomes key to their financial independence."

Notably, the platform's reach extends beyond individual users to educational establishments too. The Binance Academy's spectrum of educational initiatives spans programs such as Learn and Earn, University Outreach, and a Student Ambassador Program. Amid the rising demand for crypto and blockchain expertise, the platform has also partnered with leading online learning platforms, professional bodies, and industry alliances. Collaborations with universities, including arranging workshops and educational events along with curriculum development, surged from 73 in 2022 to 180 in 2023, more than doubling, and attracting over 15,000 students.

"In the fast-evolving digital finance landscape, crypto education is pivotal. Crypto education is required universally to drive adoption and augment financial equity and freedom. I foresee more educational institutions integrating blockchain courses into their curricula, unleashing the broader potential of this technology and propelling industry growth," added Yi.

The platform's offerings include courses on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, Web3, over 1,000 instructional articles and glossary entries, and are accessible in over 30 languages to users worldwide.

