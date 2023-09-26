According to coinDesk: Cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong was reportedly arrested on Monday, leading to a 30% drop in the value of BEN tokens, which Armstrong launched earlier this year. The arrest allegedly followed a confrontation with a former business partner, parts of which were live-streamed on X, the former Twitter platform.

An online record present on the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department site confirms an individual named "Benjamin Charles Armstrong" was arrested, but lists no charges. A snippet of the live-stream revealed Armstrong was carrying a loaded weapon in the backseat of his car and was accompanied by another person at the time.

Armstrong, known to his followers for his work with BitBoy Crypto, a media company from which he was reportedly ousted following a unanimous decision by his colleagues, has had an apparent fallout with his former business partners based on several recent tweets. Details on the nature of the fallout or the specifics leading to the alleged altercation have yet to be disclosed. The unforeseen events surrounding Armstrong feed into the broader narrative on the inherent unpredictability in the crypto market that extends beyond mere price fluctuations.

