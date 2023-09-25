According to Cointelegraph: South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange Upbit has successfully rectified an issue that resulted in a fake APT token being mistakenly recognized as legitimate. Consequently, Upbit has resumed Aptos (APT) deposits and withdrawals.

On September 24th, Upbit suspended Aptos token services, following the detection of an "abnormal deposit attempt." This prompted a thorough check of the wallet system. The issue seems to have originated from a newly created fraudulent APT token named "ClaimAPTGift.com," which found its way into 400,000 Aptos wallets after its establishment on September 21st.

The rogue token appears to have been part of a conventional token airdrop scam, luring unsuspecting users to phishing sites through token-infused links. However, due to Upbit's reported lapse in verifying the scam token's source code, the exchange mistook the fake tokens for real Aptos tokens, according to user Definalist from platform X.

Upbit's system failure allegedly saw some users rake in profits through selling the counterfeit APT tokens. Subsequently, Upbit's customer service center has purportedly initiated refund requests from users who sold the false tokens.

Price of the Aptos token, APT. Source: CoinGecko.

As of 11:00 PM local time on September 24th, Upbit, after thorough wallet examination, confirmed the resumption of deposits and withdrawals. The exchange issued a statement, ensuring no issues with Aptos transactions and revealing that the action against the abnormal deposit attempt had been concluded. Nonetheless, Upbit cautioned users about possible delays in processing deposits and withdrawals and potential short-term price variations in APT tokens compared to other exchanges.

Currently, APT is trading at $5.31, but its price on Upbit stands around $5.56 as per CoinGecko.