Cybersecurity firm PeckShield has reported on the most significant hacks in the crypto industry for the year 2023. As of September 25 of that year, the most substantial heist recorded was the breach of Mixin Kernel platform, with an astounding loss of approximately $200 million. Occurring on September 23, 2023, the hack on Mixin Kernel now tops the list as the largest cryptocurrency hack for the year.

This year has seen several significant breaches within the cryptocurrency sector, demonstrating the continued importance of robust cybersecurity measures in protecting digital assets. However, the incident at Mixin Kernel has raised the bar in terms of the scale of breaches experienced. Further analysis and mitigation strategies are expected to be a high priority for both Mixin Kernel and the wider cryptocurrency sector, in response to this significant event.

