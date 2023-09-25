According to a report by Odaily, cryptocurrency Tipcoin has announced on the X platform that it has opened the appeal form for the Epoch 1 error filter. The window for filing an appeal will only stay open for a 24-hour period and won't be reopened after it closes.

It's important to note that this form is only applicable to users who have been completely filtered out during the Epoch 1 error. No further details regarding the nature of the error or the reasons for the users being filtered out have been provided. Tipcoin users are advised to make use of this appeal opportunity within the specified timeframe.