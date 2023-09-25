According to Blockchain monitoring Slowmist: In an urgent announcement, it’s been revealed that on September 23, 2023, the database of Mixin Network's cloud service provider fell victim to a hacking incident. The attack led to the loss of some mainnet assets estimated to be worth approximately $200 million. For its part in tackling the situation, Mixin Network has reached out to Google and blockchain security company SlowMist to aid in the ongoing investigation.

As a precautionary measure, the services for deposit and withdrawal on the Mixin Network have been temporarily halted. Once all vulnerabilities are identified, fixed, and deemed secure after a consensus amongst all nodes, these services will resume operating. Transfers remain unaffected during this suspension period.

The Mixin team will announce a detailed plan to address the lost assets in due course. Furthermore, Mixin's founder, Feng Xiaodong, is scheduled to publicly address the incident in a Mandarin livestream at 13:00 HKT on September 25, 2023. For the benefit of the global audience, a summarized content of the livestream will be provided in English thereafter.

Minor losses were still incurred despite the precautions taken. Mixin Network extends its deepest apologies for the mishap and extends its gratitude to its community for their continued support.

