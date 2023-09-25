Cointelegraph reported that: According to Hong Kong police, the individuals spearheading the alleged JPEX exchange scandal are yet to be apprehended, despite the arrest of 11 individuals linked to the case. The event is considered by some as Hong Kong's most significant financial fraud incident. Interpol is now assisting in tracking down these fugitives.

As reported by the South China Morning Post on Sept. 23, police have received over 2,265 complaints from victims of the JPEX scandal, with estimated losses rumored to be around $178 million (HK$1.4 billion). Complaints mainly concern difficulties in withdrawing cryptocurrency from the platform, notably after withdrawal fees increased to 999 USDT at JPEX on Sept. 15.

The list of the arrested includes crypto influencer Joseph Lam Chok and three employees of JPEX Technical Support Company. Two YouTubers with over 200,000 followers combined, Chan Wing-yee and Chu Ka-fai, are also among those taken into custody. The company's sole director, Kwok Ho-lun, a restaurant director, and three celebrities previously promoting JPEX, are also either sought after or questioned.

Despite the arrests, the police said the ringleaders of the operation are still at large, with potential further arrests expected in the future. Hong Kong authorities have called upon Interpol and other international enforcement agencies to assist in the investigation.

In an unexpected occurrence at the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Sept. 13, JPEX team members allegedly abandoned their booth following the arrest of six employees. Charges include fraud and operating an unlicensed crypto exchange.

The SFC confirmed JPEX's unlicensed operation for virtual asset trading in a Sept. 20 statement. Despite JPEX's assertion that it attempted to register with relevant authorities, it insinuated it was receiving "unfair" treatment from the SFC.

JPEX claims to be headquartered in Dubai and licensed for crypto trading activities in the US, Canada, and Australia, overseeing $2 billion in assets, and aiming to be in the world's top five crypto exchanges.



