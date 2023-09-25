According to CoinDesk: In the wake of an investigation into the JPEX exchange, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Hong Kong's securities watchdog, has announced its plan to publish a list of all crypto exchange license applicants. This decision comes as part of efforts to help investors better understand potential risks involved with unregulated virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) and suspicious websites.

The SFC highlighted that the recent JPEX incident underscored the risks associated with unregulated VATPs, underscoring the significance of effective regulation for maintaining market confidence. This sentiment is echoed by Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, who, last week, highlighted the necessity for crypto platforms to be licensed by SFC to protect investors.

To date, only two companies, OSL Digital Securities Limited and Hash Blockchain Limited, have been awarded licenses. Meanwhile, four relatively unknown companies, namely HKVAX, HKBitEx, Hong Kong BGE Limited, and Victory Fintech Company Limited have applied for licenses. However, many major crypto exchanges have not yet indicated their interest to become licensed in Hong Kong.

This move towards transparency is not just aimed at increasing investor trust in the nascent crypto sector but is also part of a broader effort towards public financial education. As part of his statement, Lee added, "We will be doing more public education for investors to know the risks."

