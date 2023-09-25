According to CoinDesk: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to defend himself against wire fraud and conspiracy charges, triggered by the operation and collapse of FTX and its associated hedge fund, Alameda Research. Although a conviction for these charges could see Bankman-Fried serve a lengthy prison sentence, it is not likely that he will face the full potential 115-year term often associated with such cases.

The trial, set to begin next week, will demand that prosecutors prove Bankman-Fried knowingly lied to his customers or lenders, knew his actions were wrong, and/or conspired with at least one other party to defraud lenders, customers, or investors. The Department of Justice claims only charges one and three, i.e. wire fraud on FTX customers and Alameda Research lenders, are "substantive" charges implying Bankman-Fried actively committed said crimes. The remainders are deemed "conspiracy" charges, implying a plan to commit a crime with at least one other individual.

Bankman-Fried's defense strategy may center on portraying his actions as approved by lawyers during his tenure at the exchange. By this logic, he could argue that he believed he wasn't acting wrongly. An important aspect of the case will be the intent - if the defense can show that Bankman-Fried didn't aim to commit fraud, he may be found not guilty.

In the event of a conviction, the final sentence will be determined by the judge. Despite initial charges potentially totaling a 115-year sentence, legal experts consider a 10 to 20-year sentence more likely if convicted, considering the severity of the alleged crimes. However, Judge Kaplan retains broad discretion over the final sentence.



