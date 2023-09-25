Ethereum (ETH) has entered a period of inflation, according to data from Ultra Sound Money presented by Odaily. Within the past week, ETH's supply has grown by 6,567 coins, marking an annualized inflation rate of approximately 0.285%.

This new state of inflation appears to contrast with Ethereum's earlier trend toward becoming a deflationary asset via the mechanism of EIP-1559, which burns a portion of ETH transaction fees. The recent increase in the supply of Ethereum coins could impact its price and market dynamics. Investors and traders within the crypto community should monitor these trends closely.

