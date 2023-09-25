Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, commented on the recent Mixin hack on social media platform X. In his statement, CZ expressed skepticism over the event, questioning the level of decentralization in projects like Mixin. "Another hack happened yesterday with Mixin. I am not familiar with it. It was hard to understand," CZ wrote. He went on to highlight the vulnerability of a so-called "decentralized peer-to-peer network" that had a "database" capable of losing half its users' assets when hacked. CZ concluded, "Not everything that claims to be decentralized is."