Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, took to social media to respond to Justin Sun's earlier statement about HTX's cyber attack. Sun had revealed that HTX suffered a loss of 5,000 ETH (approximately $8 million USD) but had fully covered the losses and resolved all issues. In his social media post, CZ expressed, "Our security team will help in tracking hacker funds in all cases where we can."