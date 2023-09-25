In recent cybersecurity news, Cyvers Alerts has released findings detailing critical information pertinent to recent hacks on the Mixin network. Via a post on the X platform, Cyvers Alerts unveiled that the Mixin hackers received a transaction of 51 ETH from a Binance and Huobi HTX-linked Ethereum address that begins with 0x1795.

The unique interaction records between these companies and the mysterious Ethereum address signals potential leads for identifying the perpetrators. Digital currency platforms Binance and Huobi HTX, boasting substantial records with the mentioned Ethereum address, could potentially assist in revealing the hackers behind the Mixin network breach.

