According to CoinDesk: As Bitcoin hovers around $26,000 and the rest of the cryptocurrency market experiences a bearish sentiment, data suggests potential growth after the anticipated 2024 halving event. While short-term predictions lean towards further price dips, possibly to $23,000 according to trading firm FxPro, analysts are optimistic regarding long-term prospects.

Cryptocurrencies such as Ripple's XRP and Dogecoin led the market declines, each dropping by about 4% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ether dropped 0.9%, performing better than the general market, as the CoinDesk Market Index, which tracks hundreds of tokens, fell by 1.1%. Only Aptos's APT, Chainlink's LINK, and ImmutableX's IMX recorded gains, each rising by up to 6% amidst varied growth catalysts.

On-chain data platform CryptoQuant suggests that Bitcoin's price movement is in line with previous cycles. They propose that Bitcoin is likely to remain in a consolidation phase until the 2024 halving event, potentially experiencing significant price rise afterwards. This is supported by various long-term valuation metrics and logarithmic growth curves. Additionally, the under-valuation indicated by the realized cap of short-term user transactions supports the potential for future price growth.

Bitcoin's price has historically surged post-halving, an event that halves block rewards approximately every four years. The next halving is projected to take place on April 21, 2024.